Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Visa Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $290.16 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.99 and a 12-month high of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.09 and its 200-day moving average is $273.38.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.