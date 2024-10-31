Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.39 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 383.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MLPA stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.