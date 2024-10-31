Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $44.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Olin by 4.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 88.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olin by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

