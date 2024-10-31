Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,434 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,450,000 after acquiring an additional 503,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 804,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,247,000 after purchasing an additional 769,149 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.8 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.