1,179 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in General Dynamics by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $291.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $237.50 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average of $294.97.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.19.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

