12,045 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJQ stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

