2,194 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

