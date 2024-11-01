34,200 Shares in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ATRenew by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $3,328,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RERE opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. ATRenew Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.16.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

