35,921 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Western Union alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Western Union by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Western Union by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.