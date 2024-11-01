4,884 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $152,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

