7,216 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,216 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Devon Energy by 87.4% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 15,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

