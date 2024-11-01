8,323 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

