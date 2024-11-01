abrdn plc Buys 17,612 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.24% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,416 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,557,000 after purchasing an additional 661,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,895,000 after acquiring an additional 606,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 1.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

