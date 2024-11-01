abrdn plc Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $3,736,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 350.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,643,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $296.87 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.13, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.74.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

