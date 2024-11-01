abrdn plc Has $17.13 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.06 and its 200-day moving average is $266.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

