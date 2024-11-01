abrdn plc Has $17.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Sysco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $64.28 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.