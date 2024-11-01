abrdn plc Has $17.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Sysco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $64.28 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.