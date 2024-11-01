abrdn plc Has $20.08 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 69,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $803,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $803,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,136,680. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $281.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.41. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $218.63 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

