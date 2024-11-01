abrdn plc Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 528,800 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 28.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.63%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.