abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,950 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

APD opened at $310.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

