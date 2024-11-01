abrdn plc Purchases 2,080 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.2 %

PWR opened at $301.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $317.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

