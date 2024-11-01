abrdn plc Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

abrdn plc increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,849 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after buying an additional 88,339 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after buying an additional 233,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,654,000 after purchasing an additional 159,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 203,938 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.27.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

