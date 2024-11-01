abrdn plc Sells 271,501 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,501 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,909,000 after acquiring an additional 489,415 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

