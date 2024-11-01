abrdn plc Sells 72,567 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,567 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $27,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $163.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

