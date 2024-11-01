abrdn plc Sells 77,531 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

