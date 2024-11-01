AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 860,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIU. StockNews.com cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.84 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.25.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 328,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

