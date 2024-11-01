Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.