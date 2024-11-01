Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.06%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

