Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Doximity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93,718 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

