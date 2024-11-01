Allworth Financial LP Acquires 16 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $942.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $759.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $903.58 and its 200 day moving average is $822.06. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.05 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

