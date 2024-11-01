Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,026 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $38.08 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.