Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.7 %

AVB stock opened at $221.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average is $209.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.85 and a 1-year high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. UBS Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.