Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $302.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $308.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Several research firms have commented on WTW. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

