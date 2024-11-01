Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $9,587,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 642.0% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

