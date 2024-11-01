Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 160,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $20.22 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

