Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

Shares of CHTR opened at $327.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $424.86.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

