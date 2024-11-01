Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,035 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 207,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 250.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $120.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

