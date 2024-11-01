Allworth Financial LP Sells 106 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Snap-on by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Snap-on by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,082 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $330.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $337.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.75 and its 200-day moving average is $278.68.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

