Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,102 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after buying an additional 335,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 338,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

