Allworth Financial LP Sells 131 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,630,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.