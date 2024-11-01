Allworth Financial LP Sells 40 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ANSYS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,820,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $320.41 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average is $321.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

