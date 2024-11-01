Allworth Financial LP Sells 727 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $20.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

