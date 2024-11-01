Allworth Financial LP Sells 80 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $186.29 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $191.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2,328.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,773,872.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $253,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $35,773,872.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

