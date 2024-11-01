Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APP. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $54,736,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APP stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $174.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

