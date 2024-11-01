Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 313,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $4,710,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDEC opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

