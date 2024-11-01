American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.73 and a one year high of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 74.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.