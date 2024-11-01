American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231,521 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 269,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,743,000 after buying an additional 198,889 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in American International Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

NYSE AIG opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

