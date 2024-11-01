American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,760,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,900,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 296,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in American States Water by 11.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 346,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

