American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $213.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 121.80%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.



