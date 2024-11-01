American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.8 %

AWK stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.