Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $58,379,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $42,610,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,360,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,404 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 925,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,966,000 after purchasing an additional 589,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

